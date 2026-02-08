MAGA Loses It Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show: ‘Support for ICE Just Went Up’

Conservatives on Sunday voiced their outrage in response to Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny’s performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The performance, which was done entirely in Spanish, included countless homages to Puerto Rican culture. When Bad Bunny was first announced as the halftime show act, he joked that NFL fans had ample time to learn the language.

Since that announcement, the MAGA world has made its disapproval evident. Many have pointed to Bad Bunny’s criticisms of the President Donald Trump and his administration’s use of ICE. In response to the backlash, Turning Point USA held an alternate halftime show headlined by Kid Rock.

Although prominent conservatives vowed to boycott the NFL show in favor of Turning Point USA’s, they still had much to say about Bad Bunny’s performance.

Fox News correspondent Charles Gasparino claimed he only “peaked” at Bad Bunny’s showed and declared he “sucked.”

Bad bunny sucked but you knew that already I peaked in during @TPUSA show which was really good. Bad Bunny plays to a nation the left wants but most of the nation doesn’t. Shame on @nflcommish for taking this great game into AOC territory. — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 9, 2026

Ex-ESPN anchor Sage Steele sarcastically lamented the fact that the halftime show didn’t come with subtitles.

“If only there were English subtitles during the halftime show of AMERICA’s greatest sporting event,” Steele said.

If only there were English subtitles during the halftime show of AMERICA’s greatest sporting event…. — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) February 9, 2026

At the end of the show, background dancers followed Bad Bunny while holding various flags from Latin American and Caribbean countries. Trump ally Laura Loomer demanded the NFL apologize for “flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags.” In another tweet, Loomer tagged Border Czar Tom Homan and called for ICE to conduct a raid at the site of the show.

The ⁦@NFL⁩ should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this. pic.twitter.com/QuodXJN7sQ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2026

SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL! What are all of these foreign flags?????@RealTomHoman — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2026

Others shared their thoughts on X/Twitter.

I think support for ICE just went up 20 points — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) February 9, 2026

Being vehemently against low-end immigration wasn’t even one of my top five issues, but this halftime show is changing my mind. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) February 9, 2026

No one thought the Bad Bunny performance was any good. Left wingers will claim they did because they feel obligated to say so. But even they don’t believe it. The NFL’s halftime goal is to produce something that everyone can appreciate and enjoy. They failed. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 9, 2026

The Jay-Z/@RocNation partnership with the NFL should come to an end soon. America haters should not be in charge of selecting halftime performers for Americas game. Terrible! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 9, 2026

