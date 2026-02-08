MAGA Loses It Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show: ‘Support for ICE Just Went Up’
Conservatives on Sunday voiced their outrage in response to Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny’s performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.
The performance, which was done entirely in Spanish, included countless homages to Puerto Rican culture. When Bad Bunny was first announced as the halftime show act, he joked that NFL fans had ample time to learn the language.
Since that announcement, the MAGA world has made its disapproval evident. Many have pointed to Bad Bunny’s criticisms of the President Donald Trump and his administration’s use of ICE. In response to the backlash, Turning Point USA held an alternate halftime show headlined by Kid Rock.
Although prominent conservatives vowed to boycott the NFL show in favor of Turning Point USA’s, they still had much to say about Bad Bunny’s performance.
Fox News correspondent Charles Gasparino claimed he only “peaked” at Bad Bunny’s showed and declared he “sucked.”
Ex-ESPN anchor Sage Steele sarcastically lamented the fact that the halftime show didn’t come with subtitles.
“If only there were English subtitles during the halftime show of AMERICA’s greatest sporting event,” Steele said.
At the end of the show, background dancers followed Bad Bunny while holding various flags from Latin American and Caribbean countries. Trump ally Laura Loomer demanded the NFL apologize for “flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags.” In another tweet, Loomer tagged Border Czar Tom Homan and called for ICE to conduct a raid at the site of the show.
Others shared their thoughts on X/Twitter.
