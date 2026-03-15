Saturday Night Live pilloried Tucker Carlson — with cast member Jeremy Culhane delivering an uncanny sendup of the commentator’s frequent pitch changes and trademark cackle.

The premise of Carlson’s three-minute commentary — which came during Weekend Update — was a political rant roasting the 2026 OSCAR nominees.

“Let’s all go to the movies!” Culhane’s Carlson said. “Huh? Really? Yes, why don’t we grab some popcorn and watch American culture collapse? What are we doing? What’s going on?”

One by one, Carlson took on the Best Picture nominees — trashing them as “leftist woke America’s” favorite fare.

“Why don’t we talk about Sinners?” Carlson said. “That’s right, Sinners. Because of course, leftist woke America’s favorite movie this year is about sinning. Ha! Why does that not surprise me?! No, sorry kids, we don’t go to church anymore. We go to Sinners. That’s the rule, that’s the goal now.”

Next up was Hamnet.

“Because we’re not allowed to say Hamlet anymore,” Carlson said. “They took the L and gave it to the GBTQ. What are we doing?!”

At one point, Weekend Update’s Colin Jost called attention to the high-pitched squeals from Culhane’s version of Carlson.

“Dude, I gotta tell you, that laugh is just awful,” Jost said.

“That’s not my laugh, that’s the soul of an 18th century mental patient trying to escape from this locket,” Carlson said — holding up a locket for the camera.

The sketch did not incorporate the news that broke just hour before showtime on Saturday — that Carlson said he believes the Justice Department could be preparing to charge him for being an unregistered foreign agent.

Watch above, via NBC.

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