Piers Morgan is calling out President Donald Trump’s shifting rhetoric on the Iran conflict.

In a Sunday morning appearance on the BBC, host Laura Kuenssberg asked Morgan bluntly, “Piers, you’re someone who has had lots of interactions with Donald Trump. Do you think he has a clue what he’s trying to achieve in the Middle East?”

Morgan’s response was equally blunt.

“No,” he said.

The longtime Trump pal elaborated on his answer.

“I think he’s thought that he could pull a Venezuela here, decapitate the leadership of Iran, and it would all get settled quite quickly,” Morgan said. “And I’d think two weeks in, what is very clear is this is not going to get settled quickly. All the mission statements he’s laid out have changed day by day, sometimes hour by hour. It was going to be regime change. It was after the nuclear capability, which we’d been assured only 10 months ago had been dismantled already.”

Piers Morgan says Donald Trump doesn't a clue what he's doing in Iran. Morgan goes on to say Iran can't defeat the US & Israel militarily but they're fighting a different war – an economic one, & they've been very successful so far. pic.twitter.com/84TBy92WjY — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 15, 2026

Morgan, who has become an increasingly vocal critic about Trump’s actions on Iran, stated that his handling of the conflict could have a lasting impact on his legacy.

“I think, whether you like Trump or not – and I’ve known him a long time, I like him, but I don’t like what he’s doing at the moment,” Morgan said (via the UK’s Express). “I think it’s a miscalculation that in the end could define his presidency.

Watch above, via the BBC

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