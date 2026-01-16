The 5 Most Salacious Tidbits From the Bombshell Kyrsten Sinema Homewrecker Lawsuit

Salacious details have emerged from a civil lawsuit brought against former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who is alleged to have seduced her married bodyguard away from his family with a combination of wining, dining, travel, and drug use.

Heather Ammel is seeking $25,000 in damages under an “alien of affection” law that’s still on the books in North Carolina, where Ammel lived with husband Mark Ammel. He joined Sinema’s security detail in 2022 after retiring from the U.S. Army and battling PTSD and substance abuse, according to court documents.

In the suit, Heather Ammel accused Sinema of willfully and wantonly interfering in — and ending — their 14-year marriage, and leaving the mother of three to fend for herself.

Here are the five most salacious tidbits from the bombshell lawsuit.

1. AMMEL WASN’T THE ONLY BODYGUARD SINEMA ALLEGEDLY HAD DALLIANCES WITH

The court filing portrays Heather Ammel as a stay-at-home mom of three who tended to her children’s needs while Mark Ammel was allegedly drawn further under Sinema’s spell, despite being warned.

Sinema’s head of security resigned in 2023, but not before allegedly warning Mark Ammel “she had concerns” the senator was “having sexual relations with other security members.” The filing claims Ammel’s boss “encouraged him to leave with her,” but Ammel decided to stay on because the money was too good.

2. SINEMA ALLEGEDLY USED THE SIGNAL APP TO SEND “LASCIVIOUS” MESSAGES

Sinema allegedly used Signal to send “lascivious” messages to Mark Ammel.

The court filing details how in 2024, Heather Ammel discovered Signal messages between her husband and Sinema that included a photo of the senator “wrapped in a towel.”

In another message, Sinema told Ammel that she was skipping the State of the Union address that year because she didn’t want to hear “some old man” — referring to President Joe Biden — “talk about the legislation she wrote.”

One message from Ammel to Sinema about missionary sex with the lights on, drew the rebuke “Boring!” from the senator.

Court papers also detail an exchange between Ammel and Sinema in which he stated that he was going to start a “fuck the troops” chant. Sinema allegedly messaged back that she would “fuck the hot ones.”

3. SINEMA ALLEGEDLY ENCOURAGED AMMEL TO USE ILLICIT DRUGS

One Signal chat detailed in the court filing claimed Sinema was aware of Mark Ammel’s PTSD and substance abuse issues, and offered to help him through them. She allegedly encouraged him to bring MDMA, also known as “Molly” and “Ecstasy,” along on a work trip. Sinema is also said to have suggested that she could “guide him through a psychedelic experience” while high on the hallucinogen.

The documents also allege that Sinema paid for Ammel’s “psychedelic treatment” in Nashville, Tennessee.

4. SINEMA ALLEGEDLY LAVISHED AMMEL WITH TRIPS AND CONCERTS OUTSIDE OF HIS SECURITY DETAIL — AND GOT “HANDSY” WITH HIM WHILE HE WAS WORKING

The court filing alleges that Mark Ammel and Sinema traveled alone together to Napa Valley in 2023, “outside of Ammel’s security detail duties.” He also joined her at a U2 concert in Las Vegas, a Green Day concert in Washington where he brought along one of his kids, and a Taylor Swift concert in Miami. They also stayed together at an Airbnb, and Ammel allegedly served as Sinema’s plus-one at a wedding in New York City, according to the documents.

In March 2024, while Ammel provided security at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, Ammel conceded to his wife that Sinema was “handsy” with him while he was on duty. He said that Sinema “held his hand and touched him,” and told his wife he “didn’t know how to get out of the situation without offending” the senator.

In another instance, Ammel messaged Sinema saying he was “intimidated” by her. Sinema allegedly responded that she “only wants to be intimidating to her opponents, not to people she likes.”

5. HEATHER AMMEL CONFRONTED SINEMA DIRECTLY ABOUT THE ALLEGED AFFAIR

In addition to working security, Sinema allegedly put Mark Ammel on the Senate payroll in June 2024 as a Defense and National Security Fellow. He continued to travel with Sinema, going straight from an anniversary trip with his wife to a work trip with Sinema to Saudi Arabia and other destinations.

After one trip, the court filing alleges Heather Ammel found a text message from Sinema reading, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.” Heather messaged back, “are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family.”

The documents did not record any response from Sinema.

Sinema left the Senate in 2024. She’s currently a senior advisor at the law firm Hogan Lovells.