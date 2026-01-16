‘Sad’: Laura Loomer Rages at Trump Over Iran and Meeting With ‘Trump Hater’ Tucker Carlson Meeting

Laura Loomer registered her discontent over fellow far-right commentator Tucker Carlson’s presence at the White House in no uncertain terms on Friday.

After Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported that Carlson was “in the West Wing” and “expected to meet” with President Donald Trump on Friday morning, Loomer reacted by declaring that “Every time Tucker Qatarlson visits the White House, GOP voter turnout decreases. Tucker is a virulent Jew hater, a mouthpiece for Islamic jihadists and a Trump hater.”

She doubled down in a follow-up post that read:

Tucker Interviews the President of Iran Tucker lies and says Iran never tried to assassinate President Trump. Now Tucker is at the White House today. No strikes on Iran as they continue to murder thousands of innocent people. Looks like the 2 million Iranian American voters will be sitting out in the midterms. They won’t be donating either I guess… Sad.

Others had similarly disappointed reactions.

“Will we be bombing the Iranian protestors this evening and propping up the regime?” wondered Erick Erickson.

“Looks like Qatar sent its lobbyist back to the White House,” mused Fox News’ Mark Levin.

“So Trump is only empty talk when it comes to opposing antisemitism,” suggested Pradheep Shanker. “You either walk the walk, or not. He isn’t.”

“Tucker is leading an organized effort to undermine the Trump administration’s policies with his base,” warned X’s AG Hamilton. “He’s coordinating with those actively attacking Trump on a daily basis and with foreign enemies. This is the scorpion and the frog. Don’t act surprised when they get stung.”

