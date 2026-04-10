James Comer Tells Fox News: Oversight Committee Will Hold Hearings With Epstein Victims

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News Friday that he does, in fact, plan to hold hearings for the survivors of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Fox’s Sandra Smith mentioned First Lady Melania Trump’s surprise announcement Thursday, where she called for congressional hearings for the survivors.

Smith played a clip of Melania saying, “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes. And then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record. Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”

The first lady also denied having anything but casual ties to Epstein or cohort Ghislaine Maxwell, despite exchanging friendly emails with Maxwell.

One email read:

Dear G, how are you? Nice story about JE in New York Mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in New York. Have a great time. Love, Melania.

“So will there be hearings?” Smith asked Comer.

“Yes, I’ve always planned on having hearings with the victims,” Comer answered.

“My attorneys on the Oversight Committee have been communicating on a constant basis for months with the attorneys representing Epstein victims,” Comer continued. “There are some victims who are willing to come in. Most victims aren’t, and I completely understand that. But we’ve always planned on having a hearing with Epstein victims once the depositions have been completed. So we have still got some more high-profile men that are coming in. Then I agree with the first lady — We will have hearings.”

In February, the Oversight Committee questioned former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about their dealings in Epstein’s orbit. Both denied knowing of Epstein’s criminal activity, as has President Donald Trump, who has always maintained he did nothing wrong regarding the financier who died in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Watch the clip above via America Reports on Fox News.

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