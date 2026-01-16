Top Trump Diplomat Stuns With ‘Barbarian Rapist Hordes’ Reply to Neo-Nazi Account

Sarah Rogers, the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy, raised eyebrows this week when she replied to a post on X from an account titled “National Socialists of TikTok.”

The exchange began when Rogers posted, “In the wake of the Cologne attacks, a German lawmaker faced official sanctions and was threatened with prison for tweeting the phrase ‘barbaric, gang-raping Muslim hordes.’ Germany then swiftly enacted yet another ‘hate speech’ law targeting social media.”

Rogers has been engaged in the “free speech” debate in the MAGA world about European crackdowns on hate speech and other content on social media. She warned earlier in the week that “nothing is off the table” if the British government follows through on its threat to ban Elon Musk’s X over AI-generated sexualized images on the platform.

The neo-Nazi account, which regularly posts pro-Hitler content, replied to Rogers, writing, “jews let the browns in.” Rogers then hit back, “Germany infamously retains very few Jews, yet imported barbarian rapist hordes (as an American, I’m allowed to call them that) under Merkel. Even today, Germany suppresses political opposition who point this out.” The top Trump official added:

You guys will say this is because of “Jewish” NGO tentacles or whine that Hitler (who destroyed his country) is treated too harshly by history. You will say this because you’re dumb trash who prefer to promote conspiracy theories rather than ascribe Germans (or anyone else) agency over their countries’ future.

Many pundits and observers shared the post and simply marveled at what had come from such a high-ranking U.S. diplomat. Wall Street Journal national security reporter Robbie Gramer shared it and wrote, “Trump’s Under Secretary of State for public diplomacy here.”

— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) January 15, 2026

The Washington Post’s Josh Rogin added, “This is the State Dept official in charge of America’s public diplomacy? Sad.”

— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 16, 2026

Other takes were much harder-hitting:

Is the future of conservatism calling Muslim immigrants "rapist hordes" while explaining to people the Jews aren't to blame for them? https://t.co/1rJRhKT2g4 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 15, 2026

This is what counts as American "public diplomacy" these days. https://t.co/pkhpLvCcDZ — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) January 15, 2026

Very little shocks me these days from the Trump administration but a state department official talking publicly about “barbarian rapist hordes”? https://t.co/CwmZMKdkIe — Evan O’Connell (@evanoconnell) January 16, 2026

This racist and unhinged tweet comes from an official at the Department of State. Ironically she holds the same position as Breckinridge Long, the state dept. official who used that office to block Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. https://t.co/NTGPfpMCR5 pic.twitter.com/sMmvBCPpAb — Etan Nechin (@Etanetan23) January 15, 2026

Racist. Merkel welcomed Syrian refugees who were fleeing war. Shame on you for this slander. You are an embarrassment to your role and to your country. https://t.co/3UsJIKLhy5 — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) January 15, 2026

Calling Muslim immigrants to Germany "barbarian rapist hordes" is feeding more ugly racism. As the grandson of a Jewish man who fled Nazi Germany, I condemn all the racisms because they all lead to evil places. https://t.co/dbIIsmdoey — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) January 15, 2026

here we have the American Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy beefing with "national socialists of Tiktok" about whether Jews or Germans should be blamed for nonwhite immigration to Europe, which she calls "barbarian rapist hordes." how far America has fallen. https://t.co/2rSxmRWFX6 — Joey Politano 🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephPolitano) January 15, 2026

👀 This is her official government account https://t.co/grWWQyw8A4 pic.twitter.com/JNI5QagKXg — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) January 15, 2026

This is called "PUBLIC DIPLOMACY" look it up https://t.co/V7gGZpdlEN — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 15, 2026

