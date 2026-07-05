The Atlantic published a piece, Saturday, which was highly critical of President Donald Trump — which may not seem all that surprising… until you notice the byline.

The essay — titled “Opioid of the Masses” — was written by none other than Vice President JD Vance. The VP wrote the column in 2016, and The Atlantic republished it Saturday — 10 years to the day after it first ran.

In the piece, Vance argued that Trump is effectively a “pain reliever” offering a “quick escape.”

“During this election season, it appears that many Americans have reached for a new pain reliever,” Vance wrote. “It too, promises a quick escape from life’s cares, an easy solution to the mounting social problems of U.S. communities and culture. It demands nothing and requires little more than a modest presence and maybe a few enablers. It enters minds, not through lungs or veins, but through eyes and ears, and its name is Donald Trump.”

The now-vice president argued back then that Trump cannot deliver on his promises.

“What Trump offers is an easy escape from the pain,” Vance wrote. “To every complex problem, he promises a simple solution. He can bring jobs back simply by punishing offshoring companies into submission. As he told a New Hampshire crowd—folks all too familiar with the opioid scourge—he can cure the addiction epidemic by building a Mexican wall and keeping the cartels out. He will spare the United States from humiliation and military defeat with indiscriminate bombing. It doesn’t matter that no credible military leader has endorsed his plan. He never offers details for how these plans will work, because he can’t. Trump’s promises are the needle in America’s collective vein.”

He added: “Trump is cultural heroin. He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they’ll realize it.”

As of this writing, the essay is the most-read article on The Atlantic’s website. The second-most read piece was a new companion essay by Peter Wehner titled “What JD Vance Once Knew.”

“Ten years ago, the vice president wrote that one day, voters would realize the truth about Donald Trump,” the article’s subhead read. “That day has now arrived.”

And Vance’s original piece quickly spread across social media:

This is amazing. The Atlantic posts JD Vance’s oped from 2016. “A few Saturdays ago, my wife and I spent the morning volunteering at a community garden in our San Francisco neighborhood. After a few hours of casual labor, we and the other volunteers dispersed to our… https://t.co/6A5RFEEXqu — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 4, 2026

JD Vance's article from 2016 is well worth reading. His comments about Trump are as relevant today as ever. "What Trump offers is an easy escape from the pain. To every complex problem, he promises a simple solution…" https://t.co/XEVdPw08OK — Nick Williams 🇺🇦 (@NickWilliams33) July 5, 2026

From the essay @JDVance published in @TheAtlantic ten July 4ths ago—a tough-minded, clear-eyed analysis of the tragic, dangerous fantasies Donald Trump was selling to the people Vance grew up with. Astonishing artifact of the demonic quisling before he turned to the dark side. pic.twitter.com/WdonxcIcbm — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) July 5, 2026

I never thought I’d say this, but I agree with @JDVance. https://t.co/AGn1GMDmcl — Shawn in WI (@ShawnFetta) July 4, 2026

"TEN YEARS AGO TODAY, in the middle of the presidential campaign, an essay in The Atlantic set out to explain the appeal of Donald Trump. Its author traced that appeal to the social decline and cultural trauma he had known firsthand, in an impoverished childhood. The author, JD… — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) July 4, 2026

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