An Arizona man who threatened to kill a local sheriff sought “full presidential immunity” from President Donald Trump — according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 30-year-old Jose Angel Valadez — who, they say, threatened to kill Sheriff Jerry Sheridan.

“The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 30-year-old Jose Angel Valadez for posting direct threats to kill Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on the social media platform X on July 1, 2026,” the Sheriff’s office announced in a post on social media.

The sheriff’s office added that Valadez “even requested ‘full presidential immunity’ while making the threats.”

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the alleged threats, or why Valadez might have thought he could get immunity from Trump.

“The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office enforces the rule of law without exception and will not tolerate threats or violence against elected officials, delivering swift and decisive consequences to anyone who attempts to intimidate this agency or its personnel,” the sheriff’s office added.

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!