‘The Biggest Front Page Story That You’ll Ever See’: Trump Takes Victory Lap Over Drug Price Deals

President Donald Trump announced that Americans would see lower prescription drug prices after his administration reached deals with nine top drug manufacturers on Friday.

Trump was joined at the White House Friday by “the leaders of nine of the world’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers…to announce that they have agreed to offer many of their flagship drugs…at heavily discounted most favored nation’s prices.”

Some of the drugs mentioned include those for diabetes, asthma, and blood thinning. Trump announced similar price reductions in November for weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

Trump continued, “In other words, whatever the drug sells for over the world, in the world, whatever the lowest number is, if it is Germany, if it is U.K., anywhere, we will match that price. Right now, sometimes it is 10 times higher. We have been laughed at and scoffed at for years.”

Trump said the pharmaceutical companies “were difficult” but knew their pricing was “unfair.”

Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration struck deals with some of the drug companies “in exchange for a three-year reprieve from threatened tariffs on their products.”

Trump said U.S. consumers have been “subsidizing the entire world” but “we are not doing it anymore.”

“This is the biggest thing having to do with drugs and the purchase of drugs, and I don’t think the maybe press will treat it as a story. This is the biggest front page story that you will ever see. This is a huge bearing too on the health care because a big part of health care is drugs, pharmaceuticals, right, Oz?” he said while turning to look at Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“And so this will have a tremendous impact on the reduction of health care, the biggest impact is going to be that the money should be paid not to the insurance companies, directly to the people who buy their own health care, so we’re going to be working that,” added the president.

Trump claimed that “the Democrats are very much controlled by the insurance companies that make all that money, but we’re not going to let that happen.”

