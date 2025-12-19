Marjorie Taylor Greene Knocks Trump Over Missing Epstein Files Deadline Just Before She Leaves Congress: ‘It’s Literally the Law’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reminded President Donald Trump’s administration that the law compels it to release the Epstein files following news the Friday deadline will not be met.

“My goodness, what is in the Epstein files?” Greene wrote on X. “Release all the files. It’s literally the law.”

The administration has been facing bipartisan backlash after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News on Friday morning that “several hundred thousand documents” would be released that day, but the rest of the files would come out on a rolling basis.

“I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today several hundred thousand and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more,” Blanche told Fox & Friends.

Trump signed a bill 30 days ago to release files related to late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein after it passed through the Senate and House. The deadline for the release of the files is today — Friday, December 19.

Greene was one of multiple House Republicans to support the petition to release the files. One of the lawmakers behind the petition, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), also took to X on Friday to remind Trump officials that they are required to meet the 30 day deadline.

“Time’s up. Release the files,” he wrote on X, adding a screenshot of the law, highighting the words, “Not later than 30 days after the enactment of this Act.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) also called for the release of all the Epstein Files, as did a number of Democratic lawmakers.

Greene is resigning from Congress at the end of the year, announcing her departure amid a feud with Trump as she has grown more critical of Republicans on issues like affordability and healthcare. The Georgia congresswoman said she wants to avoid a potential “hateful primary” by Trump against her.