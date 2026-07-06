A group of self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi agitators who were photographed aboard a metro train in Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July are little more than “losers,” said The View co-host Alyssa Farah, former press secretary of the Department of Defense. They also need “to take off their masks [and] their little old man khakis,” Farah added. “Show your face if you are going to be a bigot.”

Many of the men wore caps bearing the Patriot Front logo. The Texas-based white supremacist group, whose members label themselves as “American nationalists,” separated from the openly Neo-Nazi Vanguard USA in June 2017. Per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the group avoids using blatantly racially-charged language but often “will regularly target their perceived enemies with on-the-ground activities.” Those “activities” have included “leaving propaganda fliers at Black churches, stickering propaganda at an LGBTQ+ community center and vandalizing statues and murals memorializing Black Americans killed by police.” The group also began using “more explicit antisemitic phrases back into their propaganda.”

A photo by Cheney Orr for Reuters shows a Black woman seated on the train alongside several men clearly wearing the Patriot Front symbol. “In terms of, you know, as a Black woman, my lived experience in this country was embodied by a photograph that was taken in celebrating the 250th,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

Hostin later added, “I think, unfortunately, in this country people have different lived experiences. So while some may have a lived experience like, ‘This is the best country in the world and while there’s some stuff that goes on, you know, other things are okay. That for me was a defining image of modern America for Black Americans. Defining. That Patriot Front is a white nationalist organization founded in 2017 after the deadly unite the right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Do you know what they promote? An ultra nationalist ideology that focuses on creating a white ethnostate in the United States with the ultimate goal of reshaping American society to align with their vision of racial and cultural homogeneity. As a Black woman I’m sitting there in my country and that’s the type of fear I have to experience.”

“By the way, show your face,” Farah chimed in. “These losers need to take off their masks, their little old man khakis, show your face if you’re going to be a bigot.”

Hostin agreed. “And with an American flag on that cap. You might as well have a hood on, because that’s what it looks like. That’s what it feels like.”

Farah then clarified that she would call out such behavior no matter which side of the political spectrum it’s coming from. “The same hateful marchers who are bigoted anti-semites we saw in D.C., that is how Jews feel when they say globalize the intifada and they are marching through the streets. We need to call it out if it’s the far left or the far right. Take your bigotry and go home.”

Watch above via ABC.

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