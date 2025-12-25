Tim Walz’s Daughter Slams ICE With ‘Merry Christmas’ Message to ‘Terrorized’ Neighbors

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) daughter, Hope, dragged ICE in a TikTok, wishing a Merry Christmas to everyone the agency has “terrorized.”

Walz took to the social media platform to provide her more than 500,000 followers with a personal holiday update — revealing she’s working in Minnesota, “on skis every day,” and bought herself “some fun gifts” — before taking on a more politically-charged tone.

“I just wanted to say Merry Christmas to all,” she said in the video posted late Christmas Eve. “Today, I’m holding all of our neighbors that ICE has been terrorizing near and dear to my heart and sending them love and light as well as all of our unhoused folks — and just anybody that may be struggling right now, I’m holding very close to me and I hope you can all do so as well. This past year has been a tough one for all of us, but I am so proud of all the work I have done in this awesome community and everything you guys do every day.”

Her Christmas comments marked an end to a 2-week TikTok hiatus following “really scary” threats.

“I’m always going to be someone who stands up for what is right and for the little guy, but I think right now, I just have to look out for my family and for my family’s safety,” she said in a Dec. 10 TikTok. And I know there is so much support, sometimes it’s hard when you’re in this to see that, it’s hard for me to see that sometimes, but there is more support that there is hate. But when the ‘hate’ has real-life consequences, I have to take it seriously.”

Walz is no stranger to making political social media posts.

In a now deleted video from Dec. 6, she attacked President Donald Trump in an expletive-filled tirade, saying his “cult members” have been “f*cking” disgraceful to her and her family. It came in response to Trump’s doubling-down on prior remarks calling Tim Walz “seriously retarded” because he said “Somalian Gangs” had been “completely taking over” Minnesota under Walz’s leadership.