Trump Defends Calling Tim Walz ‘Seriously Retarded’: ‘I Think There’s Something Wrong With Him’

President Donald Trump defended his remarks calling Tim Walz “seriously retarded” on Sunday, insisting there was “something wrong” with the Minnesota governor.

During a Q&A with the president on Air Force One, a reporter asked, “You mentioned Tim Walz and you called him what many Americans do find an offensive word, ‘retarded.’ Do you stand by that claim of calling Tim Walz retarded?”

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him,” Trump responded. “Absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into his state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia– We give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name but it doesn’t function like a country.”

He concluded, “Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz.”

Trump railed against Walz in a Thanksgiving message posted to Truth Social on Thursday, describing the governor as “seriously retarded.”

“Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” wrote Trump. “The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

Walz responded by urging Trump to release his MRI results.

