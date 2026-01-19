Tony Blair Balks At Trump’s $1B ‘Board of Peace’ Fee – After Accepting Spot on Exec Panel



AP

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair accepted a spot on President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” but is now balking at the $1 billion fee for nations to wishing to secure a permanent spot in the organization, according to Bloomberg.

Trump announced last week that he will head up the founding Executive Board that will include Blair, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others who will each “oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success.”

On Monday, the Kremlin claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to join the council.

Bloomberg obtained a copy of the proposed organization’s charter that declared “each member state” will be part of the organization for just three years, unless they “contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”

Trump would have ultimate control over which nations are invited to join. In addition, he would control the money, and would have the power to appoint his successor, the report said.

“A spokesperson for Tony Blair said Sunday he isn’t involved in determining the board’s membership, indicating he would not publicly support the proposal,” Bloomberg reported. “The spokesperson added that questions about the $1 billion fee should be directed to the Trump administration.”

In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday that “he had agreed in principle to joining the board but not to the payments.”

“With respect to the specifics of the Board of Peace, we haven’t gone through all the details of the structure, how it’s going to work, what financing is for, et cetera. And so we will work through those in the coming days,” Carney said.

Critics fear Trump’s project is meant to rival or replace the United Nations, which Trump has claimed is “not even coming close to living up to [its] potential.”