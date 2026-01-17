Trump’s Reported Price Tag for Nations to Stay on His Gaza Board of Peace: $1 Billion

Nations that wish to secure a permanent spot on President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” that will help reconstruct Gaza following Israel’s war with Hamas will have to pony up at least $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report on Saturday.

A draft charter obtained by Bloomberg described the project as “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

The charter continued:

Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.

The draft said that Trump would serve as the board’s inaugural chairman and would decide which nations should be invited to join. “Decisions would be taken by a majority, with each member state present getting one vote, but all would be subject to the chairman’s approval,” the report said.

The “Board of Peace” would become official “once three member states agree to the charter,” Bloomberg said.

Trump would also get to decide on the group’s official seal, and “would control the money, something that would be considered unacceptable to most countries who could have potentially joined the board,” sources told Bloomberg. In addition the charter would give the chairman the power “at all times” to “designate a successor for the role of Chairman.”

The White House announced Friday that three of Trump’s diplomatic advisers would be part of the board: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“Critics are worried that Trump is trying to build an alternative, or rival, to the United Nations, which he has long criticized,” the report said.

Sources told Bloomberg that “several nations strongly oppose the draft of Trump’s charter and are working on collectively pushing back against the proposals.”