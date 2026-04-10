Top Democrat Officially Asks For Trump to Take a Cognitive Exam, Citing ‘Volatile, Profane, Deranged’ Behavior

On Friday, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) formally called on the White House physician to conduct a cognitive exam of President Donald Trump, citing a series of recent “incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening” public statements and outbursts that he argues raise serious concerns about the president’s mental fitness.

In the letter, which was posted on X by veteran reporter Scott MacFarlane, Raskin urged the Physician to the President, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, to “conduct a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment” of Trump and make the results available to Congress.

Ranking member of House Judiciary Cmte formally asks White House physician to conduct cognitive exam of Trump, citing truth social posts and Trump’s statements at Easter Egg Roll “Experts have repeatedly warned that the President has been exhibiting signs consistent

with… pic.twitter.com/rH7Z8HSriQ — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 10, 2026

“Experts have repeatedly warned that the President has been exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline,” Raskin wrote. “And, in recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.”

Raskin pointed specifically to Trump’s recent Truth Social posts and remarks during the White House Easter Egg Roll, arguing they have “caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum)” about the president’s “cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office.”

The letter highlights a Sunday morning Truth Social post in which Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!”

He also cited Trump’s appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll, where the president spoke about the Iran conflict in front of children and suggested kids could sell autographs “for $25,000 one day.”

Raskin further noted a subsequent Truth Social post in which Trump declared, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Calling the situation “out of the realm of normal politics,” Raskin demanded a full public report on Trump’s health and a congressional briefing on the findings by April 24.

Per MacFarlane on X, a White House spokesperson responded later on Friday, saying, “Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up [former President] Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

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