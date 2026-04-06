Trump Gives War Update to Children While Flanked by the Easter Bunny: ‘Our Warriors Are the Greatest Fighters on Earth’

President Donald Trump spoke to a group of children gathered at the annual White House Egg Roll about his ongoing war against Iran on Monday while flanked by the Easter Bunny.

Speaking from his balcony to an audience of Egg Roll attendees, including many children on the White House lawn, the president launched straight into a monologue about his ongoing war against Iran.

“What about the rescue that took place yesterday? What about that? That’s something that you rarely see,” said Trump, who was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny:

You know, they were giving me a briefing about that and they said normally when you’re in very hostile territory – and I don’t think it gets much more hostile than Iran, they’re capable fighters, they are very tough people, and there are others like that – you don’t mind when the enemy is weak, but that enemy is strong. Not so strong like they were about a month ago, I can tell you. In fact, right now they’re not too strong at all, in my opinion, but we’re soon gonna find out, aren’t we? But when a thing like that happens where a pilot is shot down, in most instances you’re really not able to go in because you’ll go in with 200 people and lots of jet fighters and helicopters and you really don’t have a chance. They get shot down, you lose 200 in order to pick up one, it’s a horrible thing. But it’s very rare that you can do it, and what we did yesterday is we picked up not one, we picked up two. We kept the first one quiet and we were able to keep it quiet for about a day, which made it a lot better. But those two pilots were incredible, brave, and we thank them, and we’re gonna be having a news conference today at one o’clock in the Oval Office and we look forward to it. But I just want to say we have the greatest military. We’re the greatest military, the most powerful military any place in the world. You saw what happened with Venezuela, and it’s an honor. I built it in my first term and I didn’t know I was gonna be using it this much in my second term, but it’s my honor, and they’re the greatest people on Earth. Our warriors are the greatest fighters on Earth and they very much appreciate you and love you and that’s why they do it.

The president then abruptly launched into a monologue about eggs – a topic more befitting a man who is stood next to the Easter Bunny.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!