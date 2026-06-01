The View’s Sunny Hostin Lets Loose on ‘Liar,’ ‘Racist,’ ‘Antisemite,’ and ‘Homophobe’ Graham Platner In Devastating Take Down

The View’s Sunny Hostin blasted progressive Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner on Monday’s show over the many scandals that have plagued his campaign, while still saying she felt “conflicted” because Democrats really need to win Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-ME) seat.

Alyssa Farah Griffin began, “What a lot of Democrats are arguing is the path to Democrats taking back the Senate runs through Maine and winning the seat where he is a nominee. And I would say as a Republican who sadly watched the quality of candidates we’ve chosen to put in office or to run diminish over the last decade, I will tell you it’s not worth. It’s not worth compromising your morals and values and integrity.”

She continued:

To be honest, his sexting is the least of my concern. Graham Platner trashed a Purple Heart recipient — said he didn’t deserve to live — defamed fallen Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, downplayed how hard it is to report sexual assault in the military, repeatedly used anti-gay slurs and homophobic posts as recently as 2021, called himself an avowed communist, and has a Nazi tattoo for 20 years he has since covered up. This guy seems like a guy of not very good character. And there are a lot of options in this country and other paths for Democrats to win. Just win a different state. You need four seats. Look at Alaska, Iowa, look at Texas. Don’t die on the hill of a guy who is going to be a headache for years to come.

“Yeah, you know, I am conflicted,” Hostin said. “They asked Cory Booker how he felt about this because, I think all the allegations are true. The sexting with other women while married is definitely true because his wife…disclosed it. Why would she lie about that? So, that part is true.”

Hostin continued, “He’s also made racist remarks against African Americans. So he’s a cheater, he’s an antisemite — because the fact that he had that tattoo for 20 years and ‘didn’t know what it was’ is a lie. So he’s a liar, a racist, an antisemite…he’s a homophobe. So, he’s all the things, and character does matter.”

“But, we have someone that has almost unbridled power in the White House at this point. There are no checks and balances, and the only way that we can maybe bring a bit of our democracy back is by having a Congress that functions and that has this checks and balances,” Hostin said. “And I do think one of the only ways is to win that seat in Maine. So I — like Cory Booker said — this is a concern, but our country is in grave, grave peril.”

“There are other paths and they don’t have to go through Maine,” Griffin assured her.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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