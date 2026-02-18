Trump Advisor Warns ‘90% Chance’ Strike on Iran Happens in Coming Weeks: ‘The Boss is Getting Fed Up’

One senior advisor to President Donald Trump warned that there is a “90% chance” of military action against Iran within the next “few weeks” as diplomatic efforts falter.

“The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks,” the adviser told Axios reporter Barak Ravid on Monday.

The warning came after three-hour talks in Geneva between Trump advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Both sides insisted discussions “made progress.”

Vice President JD Vance also said negotiations “went well” in some ways, yet added “in other ways it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.” He cautioned diplomacy could soon have “reached its natural end.”

Meanwhile, military deployments in the region have accelerated. Two aircraft carriers, dozens of warships and hundreds of fighter jets are being positioned across the Middle East, with more than 150 cargo flights delivering weapons systems and ammunition.

A strike on Iran would likely unfold as a sustained and joint US-Israeli effort, Axios reported quoting sources familiar with planning discussions, targeting not only nuclear facilities but key regime assets.

