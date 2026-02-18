CNN’s Abby Phillip Hits Trump with Barrage of Gaffe Receipts in Defense of AOC

CNN anchor Abby Phillip dropped a barrage of gaffe receipts on President Donald Trump in response to a deluge of criticism over a foreign policy flub by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

AOC delivered a tentative, stumbling response to a question about Taiwan during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference Friday. The moment went viral and prompted a blizzard of jabs from critics of the star Democratic congresswoman.

But on Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip answered those critics with a series of Trump clips that she said were arguably worse than AOC’s flub:

PHILLIP: It comes as no surprise MAGA is having a field day with this one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TYRUS, FOX NEWS HOST: Move over, Kamala. AOC just cooked up her own signature word salad on the global stage.

BEN SHAPIRO, HOST, THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW: She was taking her 2028 bike out for a spin. She hit the embankment. She flipped head over heels and went all the way down the mountain. It’s her fault.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: After the word salad, AOC froze like a deer in headlights.

BENNY JOHNSON, HOST, THE BENNY SHOW: To quote Billy Madison, everyone in this room is now dumber because of that answer. Thank you, AOC.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: A flub for A OC, but the question is also what happens when the president, the actual president of the United States, does very similar things on the world stage? Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I watch our police and our firemen down on 7/11 down the World Trade Center.

When I told them about Iceland, they loved me.

Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland.

Shifting production to Thigh-land and to Vietnam.

I solve wars that was unsolvable, Azerbaijan and Albania.

Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist here in South Africa.

Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.

We all know the great prime minister of the U.K. and we just signed a document. This is — sorry about that. We just signed it and it’s done. And so we have our trade agreement with the European Union.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: So, look, I’ll give you that AOC probably should have been more ready for that question, but are we going to really pretend that the actual president of the United States has not made similar or perhaps worse flubs on the global stage?