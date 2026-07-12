At the end of an impromptu phoner Sunday, President Donald Trump agreed to a future interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper — saying, “we’re trying to have CNN go in a normal path.”

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union to discuss the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham, the president pushed back on Tapper when he made one attempt to discuss another issue — the latest developments in Iran. But as he wrapped the interview, Tapper tried to get Trump to commit to a more wide-ranging sit down.

“Well, I know you don’t want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back some time, because I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir,” Tapper said.

“Sure,” Trump replied. “We will do that.”

Then Trump made a more broad comment about the network he has regularly attacked throughout his time in office.

“We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path,” Trump said. “And we will do that.

“Well, I’m on a normal path right here, sir,” Tapper responded. “And I appreciate your time.”

“Good,” Trump said. “You are.”

Trump has not hidden his disdain for numerous CNN personalities and the network as a whole, nor has he made any secret about it wanting to go in a different ideological direction under new ownership. The Trump DOJ recently approved the acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery by Paramount Skydance. Numerous CNN personalities have publicly expressed concern about the shape the network could take under Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison — who has a friendly relationship with the president.

Watch above, via CNN.

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