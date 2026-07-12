‘Absolutely Terrifying!’ Stunning Footage of Man Getting Attacked By a Bison and Hurled Into the Air Goes Viral
A shocking clip went viral, early Sunday, showing a man getting attacked by a Bison and hurled more than eight feet in the air.
According to Cowboy State Daily, the stunning footage was captured by professional photographer Mike MacLeod — who described the incident in which the unidentified man was walking with his grandson at the time of the attack.
“He started walking through the campground,” MacLeod said, of the bison. “He was coming up to this group of kids, who were taking pictures on their cellphones from a good distance away, and then the buffalo charged these kids.”
But according to the photographer, the bison settled down for a bit — as the victim and his grandson were, according to the National Park Service, a safe distance away. But then, the bison was set off by a truck.
“The bison was charging the truck,” MacLeod told Cowboy State Daily. “The guy in the truck saw that happening, and he just kept going. The bison (then went) to where these two were hiding in the trees.”
The video shows the victim trying to make a run for it, before ultimately getting tracked down.
“The bison hooked him with his left horn on his hip and tossed him in the air, Macleod said. “He made a perfect flip and landed on his side. The bison was at least 6 feet tall, and (the victim) was several feet above him.”
The footage drew a ton of reaction on social media:
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