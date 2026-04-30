Trump Announces He’s Lifting Tariffs on the UK While Gushing About King Charles

As King Charles III and Queen Camilla wrapped up their trip to the United States on Thursday, President Donald Trump published a Truth Social post announcing he was taking action to promote trade between the two nations.

Trump wrote, “In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky.”

“People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used,” Trump wrote. “The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! A wonderful Honor to have them both in the U.S.A.”

On Wednesday, Trump continued to disparage British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the Iran war, and suggested that King Charles would have helped out if he had been P.M.

“He’s a great king, and he’s a great friend of mine,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “And I think if he were doing that, if that were up to him, he would have probably helped us with Iran. He would have followed the suggestions we made with respect to Ukraine.”

“When you like the king of a country so much, it probably helps your relationship with the prime minister,” Trump added.

The royals’ four-day visit to the United States came to an end Thursday. After receiving a formal farewell from President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Charles and Camilla attended a block party in Front Royal, Virginia, organized by America250, then traveled on to Shenandoah National Park in Virginia’s northern Blue Ridge Mountains.

Charles and Camilla were scheduled to depart for the U.K. later today.

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