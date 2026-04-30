‘You Said That? To the QUEEN?!’ Fox’s Jesse Watters Admits to Making Gun Violence Joke to Queen Camilla

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld were among the attendees at a White House state dinner with King Charles III and Queen Camilla this week, and they shared some eyebrow-raising comments about the event on Wednesday’s episode of The Five.

Harold Ford introduced the segment by playing a clip of the King’s remarks and mentioned that Watters and Gutfeld were “sitting curtsied” at the dinner.

Emily Compagno and Dana Perino praised their colleagues for their “dapper” appearance, including Gutfeld’s “very shiny” hair, and Ford asked what they thought of their first state dinner.

Watters said that he had a delay getting through security because he got his wife Emma Watters’ birthday wrong on the paperwork and then was able to enter and meet the royal couple, who had seen a new beehive on the White House grounds earlier in the day. According to The New York Times, the king and queen are both “avid supporters of beekeeping.” A new hive on the South Lawn was “crafted to look like the real White House,” the Times noted.

The king “had no idea who I was,” said Watters, continuing:

So I said, “I’m on Fox and I have two shows.” And he goes, “Well, they must really love you here.” And I said, “Yeah.” So we go down, and there’s the queen. And I said, “Well, how was the beehive?” She goes, “It was very good. No one got stung.” And then I said, “Well, you know in Washington, D.C., you know, the bees don’t get you, the guns will.”

“You said that? To the queen?!” Perino asked, shock evident in her voice as Watters covered his face with his hands.

“And this woman just starts pulling me away from the queen,” Watters continued as he cracked up laughing.

“That is classic Jesse!” said Gutfeld.

“I don’t know what I was saying,” said Watters. “I started mumbling.”

When Gutfeld was asked about what he thought about meeting the King, he said it was “nice” and he had “predicted exactly” what President Donald Trump would say to him in a conversation with his wife earlier, and he was right; Trump had mentioned that Gutfeld had the “number one show on late night.”

Gutfeld said the king asked where his show aired and he had replied “on Fox,” getting a reply from Charles of “I see, it’s on Fox, very good.”

“You don’t have that kind of time with him,” said Gutfeld about his brief chat with Charles. “Then I took off with Camilla. Yeah — just to horse around.”

“That’s why he won’t be invited back,” said Watters.

Compagno said thought her colleagues “looked so good” and she was “just so proud” of them, adding that their wives had looked “gorgeous.”

“How can you be proud of us for going to a dinner?” asked Gutfeld.

“You looked so good and you cleaned up well,” replied Compagno.

Watters asked Gutfeld how he managed his bow tie and Gutfeld said he wore a clip on.

Jesse: Greg, how did you deal with your bow tie? Did you buy your bow tie?

Perino, who attended previous state dinners when she worked in President George W. Bush’s White House, added that she was “thrilled that they got to go.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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