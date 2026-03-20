Trump Basks as World Leader Gushes About His Good Looks at State Dinner

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President Donald Trump stood by as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gushed about his good looks during a state dinner, attributing first son Barron Trump’s appearance to the president and first lady Melania Trump.

The PM was in town for a state visit, during which Trump made waves with a widely-criticized wisecrack in the Oval Office on Thursday.

A reporter asked Trump why he didn’t warn allies about his attack on Iran, and Trump replied:

One thing, you don’t want to signal too much. When we went in, we went in very hard and did not tell anybody about it because we wanted the surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why did you not tell me about Pearl Harbor? Okay, right?

Takaichi’s look says it all.

But hours later, the two leaders attended a state dinner at the White House and delivered remarks during the event. Takaichi opened with a birthday message for Barron that included a compliment for Trump and Melania:

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER SANAE TAKAICHI: (THROUGH TRANSLATOR) The Honorable President Donald J. Trump, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude for hosting such a beautiful dinner for me and my delegation. Thank you very much for your warm feelings toward Japan and your friendship. . So tonight, I would like to start off by extending my sincere congratulations on two important anniversaries. The first one is a birthday celebration. Donald, tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump. And I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. (LAUGHTER). Of course, from his parents, there is no doubt about it. So Donald, if I may ask you, please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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