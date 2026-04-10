‘Like, WHAT?’ Stephanie Ruhle Gobsmacked by Melania Trump’s Out-of-Nowhere Epstein Statement

MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle expressed disbelief after First Lady Melania Trump delivered a statement about Jeffrey Epstein, seemingly apropos of nothing.

On Thursday, the First Lady gave a speech at the White House, where she distanced herself from the late sex trafficker and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. President Donald Trump was friends with Epstein, but denies he was involved in or knew of Epstein’s illegal activities.

“I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” Melania Trump said. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.”

On Thursday’s edition of The 11th Hour, Ruhle aired a clip of the First Lady’s remarks and offered an incredulous reaction:

MELANIA TRUMP: The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I never been friends with Epstein… I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity… I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. [END CLIP] RUHLE: Weird, right? The First Lady went on to call on Congress to hold hearings where Epstein survivors can share their stories on the congressional record. Like, WHAT? President Trump told MS NOW that he did not know anything about his wife’s statement, and a White House official told us many inside the White House were absolutely caught off guard.

Shortly after the First Lady gave her statement, President Trump proceeded to embark on a wild posting binge on Truth Social, where he attacked MAGA influencers who oppose his war with Iran. He ended the spree by posting raw video of a woman being beaten to death with a hammer.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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