President Donald Trump has announced he is canceling a scheduled Senate confirmation hearing for his Director of National Intelligence pick, Jay Clayton, as he ripped into Democrats for failing to hold up their end of a FISA deal.

In a lengthy Truth Social screed posted at 3:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump blamed “Dumocrats” for withdrawing support of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Section 702, which allows national security agencies to gather vital surveillance information without a warrant.

FISA 702 officially expired on June 12 at midnight.

“Now, the Dumocrats are saying they will vote against FISA,” Trump said in the post. “So, the Republicans wound up having fulfilled their commitment, but Dumocrats broke the Deal.”

Trump said he now refuses to sign any extension of FISA unless it includes his SAVE America Act, which would require all voters to provide a photo ID to vote in federal elections, and limit the number of mail-in ballots.

“To add a slight bit of intrigue but, for the Good of the Nation, and the People of our Country, I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it,” the president continued. “Not complicated, actually, the Republicans fell into a trap.”

Finally, Trump said his administration is canceling Clayton’s Senate confirmation hearing, and it will not take place until Jamie McDonald, Trump’s pick to replace Clayton as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is approved.

For now, Trump said, Bill Pulte, whom the president nominated to replace Tulsi Gabbard following her resignation, will remain the acting DNI.

Pulte was a controversial selection among Democrats and some Republicans due to his lack of military service and intelligence experience.

The full text of Trump’s Truth Social post appears below:

The Republicans agreed with Dumocrats to remove very fair, and talented, William Pulte, from serving as Acting DNI in return for getting FISA approved by the Dumocrats. However, the Republicans moved so fast with the hearings of the Great Jay Clayton, current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, that Pulte would be gone before the Dumocrats would vote on FISA. Now, the Dumocrats are saying they will vote against FISA — So, the Republicans wound up having fulfilled their commitment, but Dumocrats broke the Deal. In addition, the newly nominated U.S. Attorney, Jamie McDonald, must be confirmed and blue slipped. Because of the ridiculous views of Republicans on blue slipping (Dumocrats are often willing to nix it), I may not be able to get the extraordinary Sullivan & Cromwell Partner, Jamie, approved, and I don’t want to take Jay Clayton away from the great job he is doing until Jamie is in place. Therefore, to add a slight bit of intrigue but, for the Good of the Nation, and the People of our Country, I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it. Not complicated, actually, the Republicans fell into a trap. Regarding the approval of our Great Patriot, Jay Clayton, we are cancelling the Senate Hearing RE: DNI today, and will not be going forward until Jamie McDonald is approved to be U.S. Attorney. In the meantime, Bill Pulte will remain as the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

As NBC News’s Garrett Haake notes, the president does not have the authority to cancel a Senate hearing, but could compel Clayton not to show up.

The President has no authority to cancel Senate hearings. I suppose he could tell Clayton not to show, but I’ll be curious to hear what Intel chair Cotton & Vice Chair Warner say about this. https://t.co/8Bkm0DA72U — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 17, 2026

Trump remained in France on Wednesday for the last day of the G7 Summit.

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