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President Donald Trump gushed about the fights when he was asked about a foiled plot to attack the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event with drones — and claimed he’s heard nothing about it.

After being delayed by some nasty weather, the Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization’s UFC fight at the White House to celebrate Flag Day/Trump’s birthday finally got underway on Sunday night.

But in addition to UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s shocking attack on former first lady Michelle Obama, the FBI says another attack was being discussed — an alleged plot to deploy drones and gunmen to disrupt the event.

Trump spoke to reporters at the G7 during a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and was asked if he had been briefed about the plot.

Shockingly, Trump said he didn’t know about the alleged plot and quipped about the “attacks” he witnessed during the fights:

REPORTER: Mr. President, were you briefed on the attack plans for the UFC event at the White House? The FBI thwarted an attack. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I haven’t heard about it, no. But I watched, the attack that I watched were the fighters. (LAUGHTER). And he saw it, too, by the way. He was sitting back home in his beautiful palace, and he was watching that. And they were as good a fight as I’ve ever seen. UAE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN: The best fights. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The best, they were. That last fight was brutal. And the two last, all of the fights were good. UAE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN: (INAUDIBLE). PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It was all good. It was a great evening. It was very different for the White House. But I wish you could have been there. They, we built an incredible arena. Dana did a great job. UAE PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMED BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN: Is there going to be another fight next year Mr. President? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I don’t know. It’s… I got away with it, there- it’s 250 years. Maybe in another 50, maybe in 300.

Watch above via Press Pool.

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