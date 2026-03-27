GOP Rep Declares Senate Republicans ‘Failed the American People’ After Not Fully Funding DHS

In a Friday X post, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) declared that Senate Republicans have “failed the American people” by agreeing to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security — except ICE and Border Patrol — through the end of the fiscal year.

Despite unanimously passing through the Senate via a voice vote early Friday morning, the GOP-led House of Representatives rejected the bill shortly after, further extending the partial government shutdown.

According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told fellow GOP reps on Friday that the House wouldn’t vote on the Senate bill but would instead look into a separate measure to fund all of DHS for eight weeks. This news comes as the Senate just left D.C. for a two-week recess, with the House planning to follow suit.

“I am done with Senate Republicans,” wrote Rep. Harris on X. “Their failure to fully fund DHS is not just disappointing — it’s a disgrace. They refused to fund ICE units that target sex traffickers. They refused to fund Border Patrol agents.”

I am done with Senate Republicans. Their failure to fully fund DHS is not just disappointing—it’s a disgrace. They refused to fund ICE units that target sex traffickers. They refused to fund Border Patrol agents. And where is the SAVE America Act? Once again, they have… — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) March 27, 2026

“And where is the SAVE America Act?” he added, referring to the bill championed by President Donald Trump that would require in-person proof of citizenship to vote. Notably, the bill passed through the House in February but remains stalled in the Senate.

“Once again, they have failed the American people,” continued Harris, still talking about Senate Republicans. “They have made one thing clear: Americans’ safety is not their priority.”

While the GOP has a 53-47 majority in the Senate, passing legislation usually requires 60 votes. Again, according to The Wall Street Journal, after the Easter recess, “Senate Republicans are now expected to try to pass the immigration-enforcement funding through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and cut Democrats out of the talks.”

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