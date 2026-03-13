Trump Brags He’s ‘Totally Destroying’ Iran in Midnight Outburst Scorching NY Times: ‘You Would Incorrectly Think That We Are Not Winning’

President Donald Trump boasted the United States was “totally destroying” Iran while launching a furious broadside on The New York Times coverage of the conflict in a social media outburst just after midnight on Friday.

Posting on Truth Social, the president boasted of American military dominance and accused the newspaper of misrepresenting the conflict.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” Trump wrote.

He added that Iranian forces had been largely wiped out, declaring: “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

Trump also warned that the U.S. had the capacity to escalate further. “We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time – Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” he wrote.

The message came hours after Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first public statement since assuming the role.

Khamenei vowed revenge after the death of his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a strike in Tehran at the start of the conflict.

“I assure everyone that we will not refrain from avenging the blood of your martyrs,” Khamenei said in a statement read by a news anchor.

He warned that retaliation was already underway and could widen further, promising Iran would “destroy the enemy assets to the same extent.”

The war of words comes as military action intensifies in the region. Israel said its forces launched a “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Iran on Friday, targeting air defense systems, command centers, and an underground ballistic missile facility.

Iran has responded by launching waves of drones and missiles toward Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases.

