Trump Aide Crashes Bessent Interview To Bring Him to Situation Room: ‘The President Wants You Right Away’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was summoned to the White House Situation Room while in the middle of an interview on Thursday.

Bessent sat for an interview with Wilfred Frost of Australia’s Sky News amid the war on Iran, which President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched on Feb. 28. Since then, stocks have plunged and oil prices have soared, especially after Iran began attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil exports flow.

As Frost was teeing up a question, an aide off-camera interrupted to say, “Sorry, the president wants you right away.” A video of the moment posted on X by Sky News indicated that the time was 10:22 a.m.

“Ok,” Bessent told the aide.

“See you shortly, Mr. Secretary,” Frost said.

Bessent eventually returned, and at 12:07 p.m., Frost asked him what that was all about.

“Mr. Secretary, I have to say it’s a first – and I’m sure a last as well – that an interviewee’s been pulled away to go to the Situation Room,” Frost said. “How is the president? Was he stressed?”

“Uh, no, the, the, the president is in great spirits,” Bessent stammered. “Uh, the Iranian mission is proceeding well ahead of schedule. You know, I have to tell you, Wil, that I’ve a teenage– teenager who’s considering military service. And I could give this team my highest compliment from President Trump to the head of the Joint Chiefs, to the Secretary of War. I would– they [unintelligible] that I would trust my child’s life in their hands.”

More than 1,300 Iranians have been killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other top officials. Iran has responded by attacking Israel, U.S. military installations in the region, and effectively closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, which has roiled oil markets. Seven U.S. service members have been killed so far, with dozens wounded.

At least 16 tankers and cargo ships have been struck since the war began on Feb. 28. Most of those were in the Strait of Hormuz at the time they were hit, but vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman have also taken fire.

