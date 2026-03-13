BREAKING: 4 Confirmed Dead After US Military Refueling Plane Crashes Over Iraq — Rescue Efforts Underway for 2 Others

Four U.S. service members have been confirmed dead after a military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, with rescue teams now searching for two other crew members, U.S. Central Command said.

The KC-135 Stratotanker, the military’s flying fuel station, went down at around 2 p.m. ET on Thursday during a mission over western Iraq, CENTCOM confirmed in a statement posted to X early Friday. Six crew members were aboard the aircraft.

“Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue,” the statement read.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” the statement said.

CENTCOM added that the identities of those killed would not be released until next of kin were notified.

Officials said in a previous statement that the crash occurred in friendly airspace during operations targeting Iran, noting that two aircraft were reportedly involved in the incident, but the second tanker landed safely.

