President Donald Trump blasted critics questioning his stamina and health in a new interview where he also dismissed traditional exercise as “boring.”

Trump spoke with The Wall Street Journal for a New Year’s Day report focused on his age and health. At 79, Trump is “showing signs of aging in public and private, according to people close to him,” according to the report.

The president, however, denied any health issues and touted his “good genetics.”

“Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time,” Trump said. “My health is perfect.”

Trump revealed he’s taking a daily dose of aspirin (325 milligrams) that his doctors have recommended he lower.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

The report detailed some of Trump’s personal habits, including a regular intake of fast food and not much exercise beyond golf.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said about exercising. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

The president specifically addressed multiple instances where his health has become the center of discussion among critics, including appearing to fall asleep during White House meetings and bruising on his hands. The bruising, he said, is caused by the aspirin use. He also denied falling asleep during cabinet meetings, insisting reporters simply catch him when he’s “blinking.”

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Trump made light of talk about him having hearing problems, saying he only has trouble “when there’s a lot of people talking” at once. During a September event, Trump needed his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, to repeat a question for him that he could not hear.

“I can’t hear you. I can’t hear you. I can’t hear a word you’re saying,” Trump sarcastically told The Wall Street Journal when asked about his hearing.

The president said both of his parents were energetic later in life and he chalks up his ability to work long hours (about 10 a.m. to sometimes around 2 a.m.) and function on little sleep (“I’ve never been a big sleeper”) to “good genetics.”

“Genetics are very important. And I have good genetics,” Trump said.