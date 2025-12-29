Trump’s ‘Painted’ Hands Spark Social Media Speculation After Mar-a-Lago Summit With Zelensky: They Look ‘Pretty Rough’

President Donald Trump’s hands are once again under the social media microscope, with many calling out his hands looked to be “painted” with makeup while meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

The Daily Beast said Trump’s right hand had “mismatched concealer” on it — which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said was just part of the job.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she told the outlet.

But the president’s left hand also showed some discoloration. The mismatching hands for the 79-year-old POTUS drew the attention of many on X.

Left-wing social media clip maven Aaron Rupar has been on Hand Watch — commenting Trump’s hands looked “pretty rough” on Sunday. He also said there appeared to be a “hole” in Trump’s left hand, and Rupar said both looked “discolored” on Christmas Eve.

Trump looked pretty rough today — note that both of his hands are discolored (Joe Raedle/Getty) pic.twitter.com/adLUO2Wjvq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

there appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand https://t.co/NCXHJkVJRK pic.twitter.com/CXtfylU8Eo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

not only was Trump's right hand discolored on Christmas Eve, but it appears his left hand is now discolored too (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/u1zwvwUTih — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

Others were fixated on what his hands looked like at the Mar-a-Lago summit with Zelensky.

LOOK! Donald Trump's black hand is painted up today! 👇🏾 (Joe Raedle/Getty) pic.twitter.com/GJZNqWHrlE — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) December 28, 2025

You can clearly see the bruising on Trump's left hand here, as well as the makeup that covers the bruising on his right hand. Will the White House try to tell us that's from "shaking a lot of hands" too? pic.twitter.com/JWjeBKddee — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) December 28, 2025

If we’re supposed to believe that Trump’s right hand is black from “shaking hands too much”, why is his left hand black now too? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 28, 2025

This is a higher resolution picture of the possible "hole" or abrasion on the back of Trump's hand today, which appears to be adjacent to a surface vein https://t.co/M27tBtYXjk pic.twitter.com/F0zMW5odgY — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) December 29, 2025

And there has been lots of talk about Trump’s hands on Bluesky – which was dubbed “Blue Heaven” for “The Resistance” after the 2024 election — in recent months too. That was no different on Sunday. Here is a quick sample:

Sunday was not the first time Trump’s hands have been a hot topic online — Leavitt has had to address it several times since he retook office last January.

The speculation about Trump’s hands coincided with his big Mar-a-Lago summit with Zelensky. Trump said the Russia-Ukraine War remains “unresolved” but a peace deal is “getting a lot closer” after he met with Ukraine’s president.