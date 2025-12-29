Trump’s ‘Painted’ Hands Spark Social Media Speculation After Mar-a-Lago Summit With Zelensky: They Look ‘Pretty Rough’
President Donald Trump’s hands are once again under the social media microscope, with many calling out his hands looked to be “painted” with makeup while meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.
The Daily Beast said Trump’s right hand had “mismatched concealer” on it — which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said was just part of the job.
“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she told the outlet.
But the president’s left hand also showed some discoloration. The mismatching hands for the 79-year-old POTUS drew the attention of many on X.
Left-wing social media clip maven Aaron Rupar has been on Hand Watch — commenting Trump’s hands looked “pretty rough” on Sunday. He also said there appeared to be a “hole” in Trump’s left hand, and Rupar said both looked “discolored” on Christmas Eve.
Others were fixated on what his hands looked like at the Mar-a-Lago summit with Zelensky.
And there has been lots of talk about Trump’s hands on Bluesky – which was dubbed “Blue Heaven” for “The Resistance” after the 2024 election — in recent months too. That was no different on Sunday. Here is a quick sample:
Sunday was not the first time Trump’s hands have been a hot topic online — Leavitt has had to address it several times since he retook office last January.
The speculation about Trump’s hands coincided with his big Mar-a-Lago summit with Zelensky. Trump said the Russia-Ukraine War remains “unresolved” but a peace deal is “getting a lot closer” after he met with Ukraine’s president.
