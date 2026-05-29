President Donald Trump promoted a new book by Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy in a video where he claims he likes any book that’s dedicated to him “even if it’s no good.”

Campos-Duffy posted the video on social media Friday alongside a thank you to the president and to those who “propelled this book onto the New York Times bestseller list.” The book, All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness, is a collection of essays written by Fox News hosts with a foreword by Erika Kirk.

“All I can say is this is a great book,” Trump claimed in the video, which appears to have been filmed in the Oval Office. “Everybody loves it.”

The president goes on to call out the book’s dedication– to himself.

“The book is dedicated to me. So, when a book is dedicated to me I like it even if it’s no good,” he said.

Thank you, Mr. President! And thank you to every American who propelled this book onto the New York Times bestseller list. I’m honored 🇺🇸 These essays from my @FoxNews colleagues take us back to the golden days, when kids were raised to love America and adults worked tirelessly… pic.twitter.com/gwXX6qZ1o3 — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) May 29, 2026

A laughing Campos-Duffy quickly clarified: “But this one’s good!”

Trump went on to heap praise on Campos-Duffy, the spouse of his Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“Rachel’s fantastic. She’s on Fox and Friends Weekend,” he said, before turning to Campos-Duffy. “You’ve got the highest rated show by the way. It gets big ratings. And she’s got that personality and life and she’s an amazing wife and mother. And she’s got beautiful children. The whole thing is perfect. She’s got like a perfect life.”

That “perfect life” came under heavy fire this month when Sean Duffy revealed that he had spent a portion of seven months filming a reality TV show about his family’s road trip across America while in office.

“We live in a Porn Hub world,” Campos-Duffy remarked at the time. “This is really wholesome, good family stuff. This is what families need to do.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an ethics watchdog nonprofit, filed a complaint days after the Duffy announced the show, alleging that the road trip “may have violated federal gift and travel rules.”

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