Trump Confirms He Has Talked to U.S. Oil Companies About What Happens After Regime Change In Venezuela

President Donald Trump said Monday that he has spoken to U.S. oil companies about what happens after regime change in Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro seized power in 2024, claiming victory in the country’s presidential elections, which the U.S. has officially condemned.

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently pursuing a third oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela after having intercepted two others, and continues to bomb small vessels for allegedly carrying drugs to the United States. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, chief of staff Susie Wiles suggested Trump was, in fact, pursuing regime change, despite his never explicitly saying so himself.

At a Mar-a-Lago press conference Monday to announce a new “Trump Class” of battleships, a reporter asked, if Trump had spoken to American oil companies “that have had their assets seized about what a post-Maduro regime would mean for them?”

“Yeah, I have. All the big ones, yeah,” Trump answered before moving on to the next question.

Trump has repeatedly shifted his reasoning for going after Venezuela, but has never officially confirmed he wanted regime change.

“Drugs have been offered as a reason but so has ownership of oil fields formerly owned by U.S. companies,” The Week reported. “American officials say that ‘multiple rationales’ have been discussed during internal administration discussions, but Congress has largely been left out of the loop.”

