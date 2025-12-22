Here’s the ’60 Minutes’ Segment That Bari Weiss Spiked

A 60 Minutes segment that CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss spiked is now available for viewing.

The video, which is available on iCloud, was also posted on YouTube by Phil Lewis of HuffPost and has been embedded above.

On Sunday, 60 Minutes announced that it was pulling an upcoming segment about CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador where President Donald Trump sent hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants this year.

“The broadcast lineup for tonight’s edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report ‘Inside CECOT’ will air in a future broadcast,” the program stated.

60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who worked on the piece, slammed Weiss’s decision in an internal memo, stating that “the public will correctly identify this as corporate censorship.”

The piece contains damning reporting about the nature of CECOT, where the Trump administration sent immigrants to be imprisoned without due process.

One former prisoner Alfonsi spoke with said that upon his arrival with other prisoners, the prison director told them, “Welcome to Hell.” The former prisoner described being beaten by guards, who knocked out one of his teeth. Before arriving at the infamous Salvadoran prison, the inmates thought they were simply being sent back to Venezuela.

Another former inmate described what was called “The Island,” which is a small, unventilated room that is completely dark.

“It’s a cell for punishment, where you can’t see your hand in front of your face,” he explained. “After they locked us in, they came to beat us every half hour. And they pounded on the door with their sticks to traumatize us while we were in there.”

Another former inmate added, “The torture was never-ending.”

Some of the ex-prisoners described being sexually assaulted by the guards.

The Trump administration has defended its decision to send the immigrants to El Salvador for imprisonment, stating that they were gang members. However, the vast majority of the men sent there by the Trump administration have no criminal record.

Alfonsi said she sought comment from the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department, but all declined. Weiss reportedly told CBS News staffers that the lack of comment from the Trump administration was why she decided to censor the story.