Judge Hits Trump Crew With Probe After Torching Them in Court Over ‘Dangerous’ and ‘False’ Attack

U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose ordered a disciplinary investigation into Trump agencies the day after she torched them in court over a “massive breach” in trust that involved a false and “dangerous” attack.

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security attacked Judge Dubose — a Biden appointee to the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island — in a statement on the DHS website. The post accused Dubose of being an “activist judge” who “released a violent criminal illegal alien who is wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.”

But it turned out that the reason the judge granted Bryan Rafael Gomez’s release was because the Trump administration deliberately failed to disclose the relevant information to the court.

Justice Department attorney Kevin Bolan admitted as much in a filing apologizing and placing blame on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a bid to avoid contempt charges.

The judge tore into Bolan and the Trump DHS in court on Monday and said she would consider contempt charges or other repercussions, and would revisit the matter at a hearing the following day.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Judge DuBose ordered an investigation into the Trump administration’s failure to disclose the warrant:

The Rhode Island federal judge who released a man without being told by federal authorities he was wanted for a homicide in his native Dominican Republic said Tuesday the Trump administration’s “lack of candor” warrants a disciplinary inquiry. That’s why U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose is referring the matter to the full court for review by a magistrate judge or special master. DuBose announced her disciplinary decision against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an afternoon virtual hearing where she also ordered 27-year-old Bryan Rafael Gomez to be detained again pending a bond hearing before an immigration judge within the next seven days. “Again, it’s the candor, the lack of candor to this court that has to be addressed and has to be fully investigated so we don’t have anything like this happen again,” DuBose, a Biden appointee, said.

Despite Bolan’s abject apologies in writing and in person during Monday’s hearing, the attack on Judge DuBose remains online on the DHS website. Bolan told the judge on Tuesday that he had tried to get it taken down:

On Tuesday, Mr. Bolan said that senior officials in the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office had made “a very firm, very direct request that the website be taken down” but acknowledged that the statement remained on the D.H.S. website. It remained live as of Tuesday afternoon. Judge DuBose said that taking it down was a “very basic decent act” and that she would continue to consider measures to prompt D.H.S. to do so.

The judge also ordered the re-detention of Mr. Gomez, over the objections of his attorney Melanie Shapiro.

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