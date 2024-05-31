Trump Does Bonkers Reenactment of Karate Fight In J6 Limo In First Post-Felony Conviction Presser

During his meandering first press conference as a convicted felon, former President Donald Trump performed a manic pantomime of the alleged January 6 motorcade incident in which he was said to have lunged for the steering wheel.

Friday morning, Trump held what was billed as a press conference — his first since the jury in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial returned “guilty” verdicts on all 34 felony counts Thursday, making Trump the first ex-president to become a convicted felon.

Trump spoke for 33 minutes, during which he rattled off a familiar set of attacks and falsehoods, tried out some new stuff, wandered from topic to topic, and took no questions.

One digression involved acting out an exaggerated version of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that she was told Trump threw a physical tantrum in the motorcade on Jan. 6:

So they have testimony to all of that, that I did not attack the Secret Service agent in the front of the car. You know, these are strong people. And I supposedly went to the driver and I grabbed him around the neck! And he rebuffed me! And then I went to the other guy, who I think is a black belt in karate, and he’s slightly younger than me, maybe 35 years, 40 years, 50 years. And I grabbed him around the neck and said–. He’s a black belt in karate. They know how to get somebody from around their neck. They would have gone like this and that would be the end of that! Actually, I had a friend that said you shouldn’t dispute that. That makes you look like the toughest cookie we’ve ever seen. You should have let that go on. But the fact is, it never happened. It was all made up. And that was proven to be made up. It proved to be a false story. And they deleted and destroyed all of that information, every ounce of it. We’re dealing with a corrupt government. We have a corrupt country.

The January 6 evidence is still available online, and has not been deleted.

