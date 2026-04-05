President Donald Trump has bumped up the timeline for the end of the Iran war, saying now that it will be over in “days” and if not, he’ll blow up the whole country.

Trump made the comments during an interview with ABC News White House Correspondent Rachel Scott on Sunday.

“Spoke with President Trump. He told me the conflict should be over in days, not weeks but if no deal is made he’s blowing up the whole country with ‘very little’ off the table,” Scott wrote.

“‘If happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, we’re blowing up the whole country,’ he said. I asked if there’s anything off limits. ‘Very little,’ he said.”

Spoke with President Trump. He told me the conflict should be over in days, not weeks but if no deal is made he’s blowing up the whole country with “very little” off the table. "If happens, it happens. And if it doesn't, we're blowing up the whole country,” he said. I asked if… — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) April 5, 2026

Trump added, “It should be wrapped up in days because no sane group of people could stand the punishment that’s going to rain down on them if it’s not.”

Scott continued:

The president also told me he doesn’t think American troops on the ground is necessary as of right now. “I don’t think it’s necessary but I don’t rule anything out.” When I asked the president about his comments to Fox that there could be a deal tomorrow — he said he didn’t know if there would be, saying “I have no idea with these people.” “There could be a deal, and there could also not be a deal. I don’t know. I have no idea with these people, they’re getting the shit beat out of them, and that’s, that’s all I can tell you. There’s been no country that’s ever taken a pounding like that.” … I asked if the president if he would move back his deadline for Iran. He said “I don’t want to talk about it, they have plenty of time to make a deal. If they don’t want to make a deal — their whole country is gone,” he said.

Trump also told Scott that “he was testing NATO” on the Strait of Hormuz.

“This was a test for NATO, I didn’t need them, but I wanted to test them.”

“I said, I’d love to have you guys get involved. And they said, well, we can’t do it. I said, Oh, that’s okay. I didn’t even give him a hard sell. They probably said, Oh, he’s a terrible salesman. Because all I did say, love to have you be involved.”

“I was doing that as a test. I didn’t need that, right? They’re a paper tiger. Paper Tiger. They have no ships. They have no nothing, and Putin has zero fear of them,” he told Scott. “But I did it as a test.”

The interview comes hours after shocking Easter day Truth Social post from Trump that read, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

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