Numerous Democratic lawmakers are questioning President Donald Trump’s mental acuity — and some are even ramping up their calls for him to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment — following his stunning new threat to Iran.

The outcry from Democrats follows the president’s Sunday morning post on Truth Social — in which he threatened to go after Iran’s power plants and bridges should the Strait of Hormuz not be reopened by Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The comments prompted Democrats to publicly question Trump’s fitness for office.

“These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual,” wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a post on X. “Congress has got to act NOW. End this war.”

One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday. These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war. pic.twitter.com/TTBArqTTyE — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 5, 2026

Appearing on MS NOW’s The Weekend, another member of Congress from Vermont — Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) — used similar verbiage to call out the president’s mental state.

“It is something that is such an indication to me that my Republican colleagues have accepted for themselves that there’s no bottom,” Balint said. “They will continue to support this man regardless of how unhinged and unfit he is for office.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) went a step further — floating the prospect of removing Trump from the presidency.

“If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment,” Murphy wrote on X. “This is completely, utterly unhinged. He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more. pic.twitter.com/vB0TAp3RuK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2026

That sentiment was echoed by Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) — who called on Republicans to act and “save our nation.

“DJT is clearly unfit for office,” Dexter said in an X post. “His truth social post is incomprehensibly dangerous and unhinged. The GOP is complicit and must wake up from their stupor to save our nation.”

DJT is clearly unfit for office. His truth social post is incomprehensibly dangerous and unhinged. The GOP is complicit and must wake up from their stupor to save our nation. https://t.co/wwaf4rsCUC — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) April 5, 2026

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wouldn’t quite go as far as a number of his Democratic congressional colleagues.

“The President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media,” Schumer wrote on X. “He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”

Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media. He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we… https://t.co/UixJXNqykI — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 5, 2026

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