WATCH: Trump’s Former Campaign Manager Defends President’s ‘Open the F*ckin Strait’ Post to a Skeptical Jake Tapper

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepian defended the president’s profane Easter Sunday Truth Social post where he threatened to send the Iranians to “hell” if they don’t open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s post read, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Stepian, “So you heard [diplomat] Brett McGurk earlier saying that he sees this as President Trump trying to escalate the language so as to get a deal, but he doesn’t know that it will work necessarily. What’s your take?”

“I think that could be the case,” Stepian said. “Do I agree with the language or the deadline setting? Not necessarily. But if we’re going to do this, let’s do this. Like, let’s not be here for a long time. Let’s not prolong this. We see polling is not in the favor of a prolonged conflict. We’re seeing, to your point, shooting down our airmen. This is not a place we want to be. If we’re going to do this, do this, offer the same threat to Venezuela. That was a successful incursion. Let’s make the threat. Let’s get out as soon as possible.”

Later in the interview, a visibly skeptical Tapper told Stepian, “So you you’ve always been someone who speaks softly and carries a big stick. This is not how you negotiate things, in my experience covering you.”

“Yeah, and that’s my personal — But this is also the first cold war fought in this age of social media with this president,” Stepian said. “I think he does things very differently. I think he does things in his own way, different than Biden, different than Obama. And I think we’re seeing this playing out this morning.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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