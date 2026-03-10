Trump Energy Secretary Deletes Post Claiming Navy Escorted Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump’s Energy Secretary Chris Wright posted and then deleted a tweet Tuesday claiming that the U.S. Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

The critical shipping passage has been largely shut down in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran amid concerns about retaliatory strikes and skyrocketing insurance risks and even some carriers refusing to cover travel in the area at this time.

Energy industry analysts have tracked the disruption, as the G Captain maritime news site reported:

Vessel-tracking data compiled by industry analysts shows inbound traffic to the Persian Gulf has effectively stalled in recent days, with only a handful of Iran-linked ships and isolated bulk carriers observed moving through the area while most commercial vessels remain anchored or sheltering on either side of the chokepoint. At the same time, electronic interference and AIS disruptions have made it increasingly difficult to assess real-time vessel movements. Maritime security officials say widespread GNSS and GPS interference across the region is affecting navigation systems and vessel tracking data, while some ships are deliberately disabling transponders while transiting high-risk waters.

Last Friday, Wright had voiced support for possible Navy escorts during an appearance on Fox & Friends, echoing comments Trump had said about protecting vital oil and gas shipments — not to mention the administration’s worries about rising gas prices. On Sunday, Wright was on Fox News again and reported that one oil tanker had passed through the strait “with no issues at all.”

Tuesday, Wright posted that Trump was “maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran,” adding an announcement: “The U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets.”

Wright’s tweet was widely shared and reported by multiple media outlets but he soon deleted it.

Secretary Wright tweeted that the US Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, a headline that got blasted out across all the wire services. And then he promptly deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/N2FhjbmCso — Rory Johnston (@Rory_Johnston) March 10, 2026

Fox News’ chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin responded to the apparently erroneous report about a Navy escort through the strait, flatly stating, “This is not true,” citing her “well placed military sources.”

“No military assets have escorted any oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as of yet, despite Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s claim to the contrary,” she added.

This is not true, I am told from well placed military sources. No US military assets have escorted any oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as of yet, despite Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s claim to the contrary. https://t.co/DeM6d8v7he — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 10, 2026

Bloomberg was among the media outlets who initially reported the Navy escort had occurred, based on Wright’s post, and then updated its article.

“A person familiar with the situation subsequently confirmed there was no such escort,” reported Bloomberg. “Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency also said that the US didn’t escort a tanker in the strait.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked to explain why Wright had posted and deleted the tweet during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“I was made aware of this post,” responded Leavitt. “I haven’t had a chance to speak to them about it directly, however I know the post was taken down pretty quickly and I can confirm that that U.S. Navy has not escorted a tanker or vessel at this time. Though of course that is an option the president has said he will absolutely utilize if and when necessary at the appropriate time.”

The reporter followed up, asking if the post was done “erroneously” or a mistake by a “staffer,” and “will there be any consequences” for the deleted post.

“Again, I would do for you to the Department of Energy to answer that question,” said Leavitt.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!