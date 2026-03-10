BREAKING: Approximately 150 US Troops Wounded in Iran Conflict
Approximately 150 American troops have been wounded during the United States’ conflict with Iran, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
“The figure has not been previously reported and is far higher than the Pentagon’s publicly disclosed figure of 8 seriously wounded U.S. forces,” noted reporters Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the number of service members wounded was in that “ballpark” during a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
“Reuters has reported that about 150 U.S. service members have been injured so far. Can you confirm that number and elaborate on that?” a reporter asked Leavitt.
“I can’t confirm the exact number. I know it’s within that ballpark, but I would defer you to the Pentagon for a specific number of wounded or injured thus far.”
Seven soldiers have been killed in the fighting to date.
Watch above via Fox News.
