BREAKING: Approximately 150 US Troops Wounded in Iran Conflict

Approximately 150 American troops have been wounded during the United States’ conflict with Iran, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“The figure ​has ⁠not been previously reported ⁠and is far higher than the Pentagon’s ⁠publicly disclosed figure of 8 seriously wounded U.S. forces,” noted reporters Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the number of service members wounded was in that “ballpark” during a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Reuters has reported that about 150 U.S. service members have been injured so far. Can you confirm that number and elaborate on that?” a reporter asked Leavitt.

“I can’t confirm the exact number. I know it’s within that ballpark, but I would defer you to the Pentagon for a specific number of wounded or injured thus far.”

Seven soldiers have been killed in the fighting to date.

