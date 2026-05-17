Trump Calls For Thomas Massie To Be ‘Thrown Out of Office ASAP!’

Fresh off his successful campaign to primary Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), President Donald Trump turned his attentions back to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) by declaring that he, too, “must be thrown out of office.”

Cassidy came in third place behind Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow and Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming in Saturday’s primary. Trump has been gunning for Cassidy ever since he voted to convict Trump in the second impeachment trial related to the J6 riots.

Massie, a deficit hawk who refused to vote in favor of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, and who worked hand-in-hand with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to expose the Epstein files, has been on Trump’s list nearly his entire time back in office.

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, including all Primaries, must be thrown out of office, ASAP!” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“He is the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in History, voting against Tax Cuts, the Wall, Law Enforcement, and in favor of the Transgender Mutilization of our Children, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and so many more horrible things,” Trump continued. “The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot.”

Trump added, “The Great People of Kentucky are wise to Massie — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike ‘lightweight’ Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN.”

A new independent poll of 86 Northern Kentucky voters found 48.3% planned to vote for Gallrein, while 43.1% supported Massie, and another 7.6% were undecided.

However, on ABC News’s This Week With George Stephanoupolos Sunday, Massie said he was confident in his chances.

“You can tell that I’m ahead in the polls and they’re desperate,” Massie said of the Trump administration. “That’s why they’re sending the secretary of war to my district tomorrow. That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this. That’s why AIPAC has dumped another $3 million into my race this weekend — is because they’re panicked, and they really haven’t been able to gain a lead in this race.”

The Kentucky Republican primary is set for Tuesday.

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