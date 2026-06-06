Trump Gushes Over Dude Who’s a ‘Hell of a Physical Specimen’ in Viral Moment: ‘I Thought I Was Big Until I Met You!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump gushed about an attendee’s physical specimen-hood during an official event, telling him “I thought I ws big until I met you!”

Trump traveled to Wisconsin for an event that was dubbed a “Roundtable on American Agriculture,” but which featured many of the elements associated with Trump rallies.

In one exchange that was clipped and widely shared, Trump enthused about a former football player’s physique, and his own:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I was in Iowa — another place I like a lot — and it was just before we started the excursion to Iran, and we passed gas stations. It was a dollar eighty-five a gallon, and we’re going to get them down to those numbers again very quickly. But as they say in the farming business — TRUMP: We had to take care of business. Look at this guy over here. I don’t know who the hell he is, but he is one hell of a specimen. This guy, this is one hell of a physical specimen. I thought I was big until I met you, Joe. Fantastic, that’s what I like. Anyway, I just want to let you all know that I’m thrilled to be here at Custer Farms. Ken and his family, they’re amazing. I took pictures with him backstage and got to know him a little bit. They’re really amazing people. They built this country. You all built this country, not the complainers, not the wise guys. You all built this country. And I just want to let you know that Wisconsin, for me, has been just a great place. You know, it’s known as difficult. It’s difficult. You got to be good to win, but we won here, as you know. We won a lot. And we’re trying to figure out who the few people that voted against us are. We’re looking, we’re looking for them right now.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!