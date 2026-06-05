Trump Tells Farmers, ‘Your Life Is Much Better Than My Life’

On Friday, during an appearance before farmers in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump told the crowd, “Your life is much better than my life.”

His speech was meant to highlight the Trump administration’s agricultural initiatives and featured appearances from Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), U.S. speed skater Jordan Stolz, Wisconsin farmer Ken Custer, and former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas — who the president made sure to call a “good-looking man.”

Addressing the crowd of farmers, Trump said, “You have a way of life that sometimes you’re land-rich and cash-poor, sometimes you’re — lots of different conditions — but people that are on farms love being on farms.”

He continued:

You wouldn’t trade my life, you wouldn’t want my life — believe me, you don’t want it. Your life is much better than my life, I will tell you. Your ear wasn’t a little pierced over here. You didn’t get pierced. You have a nice, safe, beautiful life.

Here, Trump was referencing the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt against him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the attack, a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop, grazing Trump’s right ear and drawing blood as Secret Service agents rushed him offstage. One rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically wounded before the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Also in his eventful Friday speech, Trump falsely claimed that the African American employment rate was the lowest it’s ever been — while admitting, “I don’t know where that stat came from” — and received an Olympic medal from Stolz, who, per the president, has a leg “like a rock”.

After the athlete placed the medal on his neck, the president turned to the crowd and said, “I’m keeping it. I’m keeping it, Jordan. I’m not giving it back. I’m a very good guy for keeping gold. I like gold. I’m never giving this back. Congratulations.”

Trump eventually gave the medal back.

Watch the full clip above via NewsNation.

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