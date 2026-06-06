Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is vowing to ditch his hoodie and wear a suit every day if Democratic Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner can prove he never sent “d*ck pics” to minors.

Fetterman joined Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News’ Saturday in America where he declared himself “the one honest Democrat” about Platner amid the candidate’s growing list of controversies.

Platner has faced a wave of controversies amid his campaign to flip Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-ME) seat. On top of a Nazi image tattoo he’s since had covered (and he said he didn’t know what it was when he got it), Platner has also faced backlash over past Reddit comments about fellow combat veterans. He’s also now facing reports that his wife warned his campaign about early sexting incidents with other women early in his marriage.

Platner called the reports “gossip” and “journalistic malpractice.”

Fetterman raised issue with Platner’s alleged use of Kik, a messaging app that has long had issues with pedophiles and child abuse.

“That dude was on Kik for a decade. I mean, do you know what Kik is? Just anyone watching, Google what Kik is. You know, they have serious underage problems with people that are in there. And they go there because it can be anonymous and they can do all kinds of deprave things,” Fetterman said.

There is no evidence Platner ever had inappropriate exchanges with minors, but Fetterman argued this can’t be proven unless all of these alleged messages are actually released.

The senator also took issue with an interview Platner conducted on MS NOW where Chris Hayes directly asked Platner about this issue.

Check out the Hayes/Platner exchange below:

HAYES: I really do feel like I need to get these answers from you, which is like, the people you were texting with, whatever that was, in whatever context, they were adult women. You knew that. And it was consensual. Is that true? PLATNER: Yes. HAYES: And you have that — you confirmed that. You knew their age. PLATNER: Yes. Oh, God, I mean, yeah, yes, of course.

Fetterman called it a “cream puff” interview and argued reporters should be pushing Platner harder on the subject.

He said:

I’ve watched that interview on MS NOW… that cream puff interview, and he asked P-Hustle, oh, all those people that you were dropping all the d*ck pics and saying these things are, you know, they were all 18 or older, right? Oh, yeah, definitely, yeah. Whatever. He didn’t push back there. You know, well, hey, what’s your protocol? Did you have, you see, check ID? You know? Like, how could you really be sure?

P-Hustle refers to the name Platner previously used on Reddit and Fetterman appears to mostly be referring to Platner as such.

McEnany brought up Fetterman’s suit proposal, and the senator confirmed he has not heard anything from Platner’s team about making the deal a reality.

The senator said:

Of course I never heard from P-Hustle. But what’s strange with P-Hustle is, back in April, he was doing an interview on that pro-Hamas Zeteo network or whatever that thing is, and he said that I am the bane of his existence and really was angry how I dressed too. And now I said, you know, P-Hustle, here’s a great chance. You can just prove that all these people that you’re dropping those dick pics and saying these [girls] to were over 18. And now I will wear a suit every day in the Senate and now you can set the record clear and provide all those texts and all those conversations that you were having as a newlywed, but just just before you were going to run for the Senate.

Watch above via Fox News.

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