Trump Jr Admits He’s ‘Pretty Conspiratorial’ After Kash Patel Says Wild Claims Waste The FBI’s Time

Donald Trump Jr. admitted he has a history of being “pretty conspiratorial” during a conversation with FBI Director Kash Patel about how disruptive conspiracy theories are to the bureau.

On Trump Jr.’s podcast, Triggered, on Thursday, Patel said he works hard to balance free speech rights with investigating cases.

“We are not going to trample on people’s freedom of speech rights in the digital media, in the TV media, or in the online spaces,” Patel said. “But when they create a lot of undue noise, and undue conspiracies, what that does is causes us to come off mission and respond to those conspiracy theories, ’cause they get so loud. And what happens is, we only have so many people and so many hours of the day. And I’d rather put them all on Charlie Kirk’s case and all on these cases that we’re taking about rather than diffusing some of these conspiracies. But that’s the job and we’re balancing as best as we can.”

Trump Jr. then addressed the elephant in the room over conspiracy theories.

“I’m sort of a free speech absolutist on that and, frankly, I’ve been, you know, pretty conspiratorial over the last, lets call it decade, and rightfully so.”

During his father’s first term in office, Trump Jr. spread falsehoods about COVID-19 “cures” hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. He also claimed in 2020 that the number of deaths from COVID was “almost nothing.” Don Jr. continues to claim the Russia investigation into the 2016 election was a Democratic “hoax,” and pushes his father’s lie that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Before he became FBI Director during Trump’s second Term, Patel also perpetuated his share of conspiracy theories about the “deep state.” He wrote a series of children’s books called The Plot Against The King about the “stolen” election, and sought to “reframe” the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

In addition, a review by NBC News found Patel shared “unfounded claims” on his and other podcasts about “supposed conspiracies aimed at undermining Trump perpetrated by government officials, the FBI, social media platforms, the media and others.”

Watch the clip via Triggered on Rumble.